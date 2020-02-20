BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $267,724.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market cap of $267,724.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,285,672 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

