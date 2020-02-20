Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

BE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 760,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,218. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

