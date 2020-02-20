Bloom Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Bloom has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.03035580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bibox, TOPBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

