Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

