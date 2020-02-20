Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.90 EPS.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 715,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.