Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.17

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $260.17 and traded as high as $282.00. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at $277.00, with a volume of 20,621 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.38.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.