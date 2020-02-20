Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.76), approximately 305,462 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 305,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

