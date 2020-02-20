Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 462,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 143,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 79.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

