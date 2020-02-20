Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $338.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.92, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

