Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Boeing by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $336.28. 2,796,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,729. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average of $349.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

