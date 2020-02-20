Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,970.91. 353,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,986.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,966.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

