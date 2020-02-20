Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $1,062,500.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SAM opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.68.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

