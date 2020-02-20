Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $50,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 578,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.