Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.24 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

