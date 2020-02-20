Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 4,070 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of FAST opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

