Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brady by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,173.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

BRC stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,409. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

