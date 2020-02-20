British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.44 ($7.74).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities cut shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,528,092 in the last quarter.

Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 567.40 ($7.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.74. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

