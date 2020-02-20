Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

