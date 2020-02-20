Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.37. Asante Solutions reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 1,004,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit