Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.37. Asante Solutions reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 1,004,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

