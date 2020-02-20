Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of FRBA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

