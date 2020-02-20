Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%.
Ovintiv stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 4,491,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07.
About Ovintiv
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.