Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 4,491,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07.

