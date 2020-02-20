Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $0.93. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,916,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

