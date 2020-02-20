Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms have commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,565. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

