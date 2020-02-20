Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of TME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 5,731,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.