Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $333.09

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.09.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock worth $8,571,786. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,514.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.11. The company had a trading volume of 377,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average of $314.94. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.