Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $31.05

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

