Brokerages Set Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $66.41

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,351. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after buying an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 218,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 589,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

