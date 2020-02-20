BSA (ASX:BSA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 43,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.38.

About BSA (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

