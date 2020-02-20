BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $13,306.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00491967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.19 or 0.06649406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00070321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027529 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005064 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010279 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

