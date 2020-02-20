Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,018.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,051.01.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

