Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CCJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 1,563,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cameco by 10,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

