Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 589,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Analyst Recommendations for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

