Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 174.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HealthStream by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

