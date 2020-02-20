Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.63 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.63 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of CM stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 487,488 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

