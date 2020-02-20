CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.20. CannTrust has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the third quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the third quarter worth $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

