Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

