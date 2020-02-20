Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.34 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

