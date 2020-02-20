Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.34 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit