Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

