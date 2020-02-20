Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Nathan McMahon Purchases 1,900,863 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).
Shares of ASX CAZ remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,173,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 26.51. Cazaly Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.03.
Cazaly Resources Company Profile
