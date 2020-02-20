Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Nathan McMahon Purchases 1,900,863 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).

Shares of ASX CAZ remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,173,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 26.51. Cazaly Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.03.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

