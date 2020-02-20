Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.
FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
