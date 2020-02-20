Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

