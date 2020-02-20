CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.41. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3,671,278 shares traded.

CIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CEMIG stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.