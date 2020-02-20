Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CENX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.03. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

