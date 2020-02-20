Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.76 on Monday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

