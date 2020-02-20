CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 13,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,700. The stock has a market cap of $769.87 million, a PE ratio of 250.21 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CEVA by 66.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

