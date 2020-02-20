Chandra Vargeese Sells 3,188 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chandra Vargeese also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,470. The company has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Svb Leerink downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit