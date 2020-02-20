Chandra Vargeese Sells 3,188 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chandra Vargeese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,470. The company has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Svb Leerink downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

