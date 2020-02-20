Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,553 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Motorola Solutions worth $126,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.