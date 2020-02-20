Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,397 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $115,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

