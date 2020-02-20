Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $538.70

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $538.70 and last traded at $538.04, with a volume of 374701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.91 and a 200-day moving average of $456.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.