Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $538.70

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $538.70 and last traded at $538.04, with a volume of 374701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.91 and a 200-day moving average of $456.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit