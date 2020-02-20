Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 748.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

