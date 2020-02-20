Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 12.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares were up 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 243,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 241,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.68.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
Read More: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.