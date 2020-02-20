Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 12.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares were up 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 243,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 241,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 655,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.